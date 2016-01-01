Dr. Alexander Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Chiu, MD
Dr. Alexander Chiu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
University of Kansas Hospital3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6701Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The University of Kansas Physicians Medical Office Building2000 Rainbow Blvd # Level, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Stanford University
- Georgetown University
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Union College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
