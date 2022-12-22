Overview

Dr. Alexander Chasnis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Chasnis works at OrthoCarolina Huntersville in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.