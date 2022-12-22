Dr. Alexander Chasnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chasnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Chasnis, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Chasnis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Locations
Orthocarolina PA10315 Hamptons Park Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 323-2800
OrthoCarolina124 WELTON WAY, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 658-1050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthocarolina PA150 Fairview Rd Ste 230, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 323-2900
- 4 10030 Gilead Rd Ste 160, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 323-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Chasnis for two separate conditions. This was after going through hoops with other professionals he was the doctor who diagnosed, addressed and was able to stop the pain I was experiencing. He is very professional, knowledgeable, listens and explains everything in detail. His staff also reflects the same qualities. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Alexander Chasnis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chasnis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chasnis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chasnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chasnis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chasnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Chasnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chasnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chasnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chasnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.