Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Alexander Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. 

Dr. Chan works at Optum-Alhambra in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Optum-Alhambra
    55 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sinus Tachycardia
Dysentery
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Warts
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Wart
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Mar 05, 2022
    Was my PCP for over twenty years. I am still alive and a fairly healthy 62 year old adult male because of his care and advice. I miss him and his practice. I wish he was here in Texas. Be well my friend!
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken: English, Burmese, Fukien and Mandarin
    • 1467413666
    Internship
    • Booth Meml Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexander Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Chan speaks Burmese, Fukien and Mandarin.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

