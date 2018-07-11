Dr. Chalko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Chalko, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Chalko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Chalko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hermitage Psychiatric Group5653 Frist Blvd Ste 740, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 865-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Magellan Health Services
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chalko?
I have been Dr. Chalko patient for 10 years. He is a great at pharmacology, he knows what and how drugs work for different symptoms. He is responsible and careful in his prescribing of medicines. He is the 1st doctor to get my illness under control without me feeling unlike myself! He also listens and suggests phychotherapy when he believes it will help to get a patient through a tough issue! Would and have recommended Dr. Chalko to friends and family!
About Dr. Alexander Chalko, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1902899677
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Dartmouth College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalko works at
Dr. Chalko has seen patients for Anxiety, Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.