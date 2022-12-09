Dr. Alexander Caughran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caughran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Caughran, MD
Dr. Alexander Caughran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Marshall Orthopaedics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1262Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Have seen many ortho docs over the years, but I really like Dr Caughran. Very personable and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Alexander Caughran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1750640991
Education & Certifications
- Rubin Institute For Advanced Orthopaedics, Sinai Hospital
- Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine - Marshall University
- Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine - Marshall University
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- Furman University (Bs)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Caughran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caughran has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caughran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Caughran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caughran.
