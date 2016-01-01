Overview

Dr. Alexander Cassinelli, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.



Dr. Cassinelli works at Drs. Cassinelli and Shanker, Cincinnati in West Chester, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

