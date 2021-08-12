Overview

Dr. Alexander Capelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Capelli works at Healthcare Exclusively for Women in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.