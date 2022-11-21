Dr. Alexander Calenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Calenda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Calenda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Calenda works at
Locations
Warwick Office300 Toll Gate Rd Ste 206, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-2585
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a kidney stone farm. For 20 years or more I have grown stones in both of my kidneys, some were uneventful; others required emergency care. A few years ago he expressed a concern that the blood in my urine was not what he normally sees. That was not based on tests, just his experience. He ordered a CT Scan and discovered that I had a tumor in one of my kidneys. That led to life-saving surgery, because once kidney cancer spreads one quickly buys the farm.
About Dr. Alexander Calenda, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1801831607
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Calenda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calenda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Calenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Calenda works at
Dr. Calenda has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Lithotripsy, and more.
Dr. Calenda speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Calenda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.