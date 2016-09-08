Dr. Alexander Butkevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butkevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Butkevich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Butkevich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Butkevich works at
Locations
Cardiology and Transplant Associates12234 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 6106, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 436-6653
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Easy access to St. Lukes for any necessary procedures. Very professional and businesslike.
About Dr. Alexander Butkevich, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1417980160
Education & Certifications
- U Tex HSC
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butkevich speaks Hebrew and Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Butkevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butkevich.
