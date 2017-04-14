Dr. Alexander Brun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Brun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Brun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Locations
Triborough GI2076 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 987-1700
Ny Scientific Corp1672 Sheepshead Bay Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 332-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There are no words to adequately describe Dr. Brun's expertise, bedside manner, personality, staff, etc. He is an the epitome of a dedicated doctor. From his receptionist, through to entire staff, it is a professional and caring environment! Do not hesitate to make an appointment with Dr. Brun!!!
About Dr. Alexander Brun, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1164735072
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brun has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.