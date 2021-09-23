Dr. Brown III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Brown III, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Brown III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1545 Airport Blvd Ste 2000, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-6933
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Jay Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is absolutely amazing. When you're facing cancer you need someone who is caring and compassionate as well as knowledgeable. He is all that and more. He listens to your needs and concerns and helps you understand things better. I am very thankful I have him on my side. Going thru chemo is scary, but Dr. Brown explained how things would be and the experience was not as bad as I though it would be. I feel very blessed to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Alexander Brown III, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1083750962
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown III accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown III has seen patients for Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown III.
