Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Brewer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alexander Brewer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Brewer works at
Locations
Podiatric Physicians of Louisville Psc9110 Leesgate Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 426-7222
Dedicated Ohio Holding LLC7642 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237 Directions (513) 619-7766
Richmond Foot and Ankle Clinic, LLC1323 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 228-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw him in 2016 for a Diabetic check up on my feet. Very kind and professional
About Dr. Alexander Brewer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.