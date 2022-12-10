See All Hand Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Alexander Bollinger, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (131)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alexander Bollinger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nmc Health, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.

Dr. Bollinger works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA
    2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 631-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nmc Health
  • Wesley Medical Center
  • William Newton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Broken Arm
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Broken Arm
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Assessment of jammed finger; Dr Bollinger explained treatment and scheduled treatment right away.
    Rebecca Miller — Dec 10, 2022
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bollinger to family and friends

    Dr. Bollinger's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bollinger

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Alexander Bollinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639464746
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleve Clin Foundation
    Residency
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Bollinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bollinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bollinger works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Bollinger’s profile.

    Dr. Bollinger has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bollinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

