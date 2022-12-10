Dr. Alexander Bollinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Bollinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Bollinger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nmc Health, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 631-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nmc Health
- Wesley Medical Center
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Assessment of jammed finger; Dr Bollinger explained treatment and scheduled treatment right away.
About Dr. Alexander Bollinger, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1639464746
Education & Certifications
- Cleve Clin Foundation
- Michigan State University
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
