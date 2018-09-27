Dr. Alexander Blankenship, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Blankenship, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Blankenship, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blankenship General Surgery LLC6701 Airport Blvd Ste B316, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 634-2900
-
2
Ascension Providence6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blankenship?
Always on time and does a great job!
About Dr. Alexander Blankenship, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881787471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blankenship has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blankenship accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Dr. Blankenship has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankenship on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenship.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.