Overview

Dr. Alexander Blankenship, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Blankenship works at Blankenship General Surgery LLC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.