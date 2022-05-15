Dr. Alexander Blandford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blandford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Blandford, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Blandford, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Center For Advanced Eye Care3500 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-1404
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible results!!! -My father had several areas of cancerous tissue along both upper and lower eye lids. He needed large chunks of his eyelid and under eye removed. I wanted him to have the best possible care and cosmetic result so I called Dr. Alex Blandford, who is a dear friend of mine. He is a world class surgeon with mastery expertise in this area around the eyes. I felt at ease going through this otherwise scary circumstance with my father because I knew he was in the best of hands! Dr. Alex Blandford is the only plastic surgeon I would have felt confident with doing such a difficult procedure. I can’t thank him enough, my dad is so pleased and grateful for his results! I was utterly shocked when I saw how much tissue was removed especially because you can not even tell he had anything taken off! Incredible!!
About Dr. Alexander Blandford, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1699031948
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville
- Presbyterian St. Lukes Hopital
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blandford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blandford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blandford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blandford has seen patients for Stye, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blandford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Blandford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blandford.
