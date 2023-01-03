Dr. Alexander Blaise, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Blaise, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Blaise, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Blaise works at
Med Plus Inc.3500 Nw 17th Ave, Miami, FL 33142 Directions (305) 761-1262
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 424-9301Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Blaise kept me completely informed during a long process and many surgeries dealing with my foot. He took time and answered any questions, and he cared, and did all he could to aid in my healing. GREAT DOCTOR!!!!
- Podiatry
- English, Creole
- 1750692539
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Blaise has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaise accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blaise works at
Dr. Blaise speaks Creole.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaise. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.