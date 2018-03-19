Overview

Dr. Alexander Black, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Black works at UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.