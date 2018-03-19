See All Hematologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Alexander Black, MD

Hematology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Black, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Black works at UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 320, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 396-2999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 19, 2018
    Dr. Black and his staff have been helping my son since he was diagnosed with Cancer. You have no idea how difficult those words are to hear unless you have been there. I can't tell you how many times I've recited the parent's prayer. Dr. Black has always been very straightforward. He shoots from the hip and does not sugarcoat any news. The last thing I wanted was a doctor not being real and giving my family and me false hope. Dr. Black is incredible and to be commended.
    Connor MacIvor in Santa Clarita, CA — Mar 19, 2018
    About Dr. Alexander Black, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104851500
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
