Dr. Alexander Bill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Bill, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexander Bill, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI.
Dr. Bill works at
Locations
-
1
Cosmetic Surgeons of Michigan22631 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 773-6900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bill?
About Dr. Alexander Bill, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1932549375
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bill works at
Dr. Bill has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.