Overview

Dr. Alexander Bertot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Bertot works at Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida - Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.