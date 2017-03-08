Dr. Alexander Berry, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Berry, MB BS
Dr. Alexander Berry, MB BS is an Urology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Sydney, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
HMC Urology Services10 Hospital Dr Ste 204, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 533-3912
HMC Urology Services100 Wason Ave Ste 240, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 746-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berry is an outstanding doctor. He is highly recommended as one of the top urologists around by my Nephrologist. He has a very calming demeanor, which makes it easy to communicate with. He is very knowledgeable and takes the time to explain procedures, symptoms and causes to you as a patient. His staff is very friendly as well. They make you feel at ease as you go thru the office visit process. I cannot imagine a better physician partner when coping with an illness.
About Dr. Alexander Berry, MB BS
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- University Of Sydney, Faculty Of Medicine
- Urology
