Dr. Bernath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Bernath, MD
Dr. Alexander Bernath, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Alexander S. Bernath M.d. P.A.1117 Gallagher Dr Ste 460, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 892-5500
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Always answers questions andI do not feel he rushes thru exam. Wait time has never been more than 5 minutes. I would recommend him to friends or family.
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1124134457
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Bernath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernath has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.