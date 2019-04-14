Overview

Dr. Alexander Berlin, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Berlin works at DFW Skin Surgery Center PLLC in Arlington, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.