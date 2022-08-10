See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Alexander Berdy, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Berdy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.

Dr. Berdy works at Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center, LLC in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy 366
    6 Willard, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 988-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Migraine
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 10, 2022
    I have been going to Dr Berdy for several years and have had a very good experience with him. I haven't had any significant issues so I don't really have a basis for the 5th star. He's been very responsive to communication and questions during, after and between visits. His advice and observations have always been good. I'd recommend him to anyone seeking a doctor at Kaiser.
    Chris Lenertz — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Berdy, MD

    Internal Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English
    1336216340
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Berdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berdy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berdy works at Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center, LLC in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berdy’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berdy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berdy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

