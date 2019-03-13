Overview

Dr. Alexander Beker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SIKKIM-MANIPAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH / MEDICAL AND TECHNOLOGY SCIENCES NEW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Beker works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - West Brighton in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.