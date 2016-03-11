Dr. Beebee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Beebee, MD
Dr. Alexander Beebee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Alexander Beebee M.d. Ph.d. Inc.97 W Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 577-1305
Ive been going to him for years. He is very patient, effective, and kind. His office is beautifuly decorated in a Victorian theme.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952499295
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Beebee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beebee works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beebee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beebee.
