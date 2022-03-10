Overview

Dr. Alexander Barkan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Barkan works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.