Dr. Alexander Bardey, MD
Dr. Alexander Bardey, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Alexander Sasha Bardey303 5th Ave Rm 403, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 532-2322
Dr. Alexander Bardey of Fifth Avenue Forensics recently provided expert testimony in behalf of my son for an appeal of a denial of SSDI/Medicare. Both his report and testimony were devastating to the State’s case. At the conclusion of our attorney’s presentation, the judge asked only two questions of the State’s vocational expert, who was essentially at a loss for words to defend his position. The judge, with only a 27% rate of favorable rulings (versus his colleagues’ average of 45%) then ruled immediately from the bench in my son’s favor. Not only were Dr. Bardey and his team amazingly effective advocates, but throughout the process of preparing the case, they treated my son with the greatest respect and dignity. We were so pleased with his performance that we have already recommended him to a close friend in another pending disability case.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
