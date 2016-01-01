Dr. Alexander Bangiev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangiev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Bangiev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Bangiev, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Bangiev works at
Locations
-
1
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
-
2
The Rogosin Institute Inc.6620 Queens Blvd, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (646) 317-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bangiev?
About Dr. Alexander Bangiev, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1689636375
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bangiev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bangiev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bangiev works at
Dr. Bangiev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangiev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangiev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangiev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.