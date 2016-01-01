See All Nephrologists in Rego Park, NY
Overview

Dr. Alexander Bangiev, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Bangiev works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Woodside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boris Livshin Physician PC
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-9100
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm
  2. 2
    The Rogosin Institute Inc.
    6620 Queens Blvd, Woodside, NY 11377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 317-7505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Hyperkalemia
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Hypertension
Hyperkalemia
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alexander Bangiev, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689636375
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
