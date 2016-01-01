Overview

Dr. Alexander Bangiev, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bangiev works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Woodside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.