Dr. Alexander Au, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Au works at Penn Medicine Virtua Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Marlton in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.