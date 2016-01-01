See All Ophthalmologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Alexander Anetakis, MD

Ophthalmology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Anetakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Anetakis works at UPMC Eye Center Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Sewickley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    UPMC Eye Center Oakland
    203 Lothrop St Fl 6, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2200
  2
    1603 Carmody Ct Ste 104, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2200
  3
    1400 Locust St Ste 3103, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 232-8950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blindness
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pars Planitis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alexander Anetakis, MD

    Ophthalmology
    23 years of experience
    English
    1003842220
    Education & Certifications

    NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Ophthalmology
