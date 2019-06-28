Dr. Alexander Aleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Aleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Aleem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Saint Francis Medical Center and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Aleem works at
Locations
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-3000
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
Washington University5201 Mid America Plz Ste 1500, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 514-3500
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aleem has been the very best. Great bedside manner, takes the time to talk to you and make sure you understand everything that is going on and what to expect.
About Dr. Alexander Aleem, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1326369265
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
