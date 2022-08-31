Dr. Ajlouni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Ajlouni, MD
Dr. Alexander Ajlouni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
McLaren Macomb - Center for Spine and Pain Management21550 Harrington St Ste B, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 233-5554
- Mclaren Macomb
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
This doc is kind, smart and compassionate. He helped treat my pain issues quickly and I have had the best experience. Don’t go anywhere else.
About Dr. Alexander Ajlouni, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Ajlouni has seen patients for Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajlouni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajlouni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajlouni.
