Overview

Dr. Alexander Aizman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Aizman works at Alexander Aizman MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.