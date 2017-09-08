Dr. Alexander Aizman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aizman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Aizman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Aizman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
Alexander Aizman M.d. PC2960 Ocean Ave Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (646) 633-3203
Alexander Aizman MD4050 Nostrand Ave Ste 1M, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 646-2025
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I'm new to the area, 68 years old, had already been diagnosed with macular degeneration. I found Dr. Aizman on-line, was impressed with his excellent training and qualifications, and made an appointment. I couldn't be happier with Dr. Aizman; he was gracious, open and helpful. He took the time to get to know me, answered all my questions, and gave me a much better sense of where my condition stands and my prognosis than my previous ophthalmologist.
- English, Russian and Spanish
- University of Michigan Hospital
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
