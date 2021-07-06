Overview

Dr. Alexander Abkin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MED INST, ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.



Dr. Abkin works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ, Hackettstown, NJ, Edison, NJ and Dover, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.