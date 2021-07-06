See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Alexander Abkin, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (110)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Abkin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MED INST, ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.

Dr. Abkin works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ, Hackettstown, NJ, Edison, NJ and Dover, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris, LLC
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 410-9700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris, LLC
    83 Hanover Rd, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 410-9700
  3. 3
    Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris, LLC
    137 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 410-9700
  4. 4
    Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris, LLC
    98 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 410-9700
  5. 5
    Alsom
    400 W Blackwell St, Dover, NJ 07801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 410-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Dover Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Associated Asthma Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CoreSource
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 06, 2021
    Dr Abkin was amazing! Coming up on my 2nd year sleeve anniversary. Off all meds, apnea gone and blood sugar perfect. This surgery helped me be healthy again. Everyone from front desk, nutritionists and nurses were wonderful and caring. The classes they ran got me very prepared for the surgery. I highly recommend!
    Kim S — Jul 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Abkin, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1770564742
    Education & Certifications

    • FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MED INST, ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA
    • FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Abkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Abkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

