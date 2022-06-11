See All Neurologists in Santa Monica, CA
Neurology
Dr. Alexan Yerevanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Yerevanian works at UCLA Neurology Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    UCLA Neurology Santa Monica
    1801 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90403
    California Neurological Specialists
    2100 Lynn Rd Ste 230, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Functional Movement Screening
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Functional Movement Screening

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 11, 2022
I was surprised at the lack of reviews for Dr. Yerevanian. He is a sincere, good doctor who listens to your issues, has no judgement, goes out of his way to call you personally when you are concerned with something, and is clearly educated and knows what he is doing. I have had a lot of bad experiences with doctors who have no empathy and don't really take you seriously, but this doctor does and I appreciate that. Thank you doc! :)
Yasmine — Jun 11, 2022
About Dr. Alexan Yerevanian, MD

  Neurology
  English
  1114301637
Education & Certifications

  Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexan Yerevanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Yerevanian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yerevanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yerevanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yerevanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yerevanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

