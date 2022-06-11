Dr. Alexan Yerevanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerevanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexan Yerevanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexan Yerevanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Locations
UCLA Neurology Santa Monica1801 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 319-5098
California Neurological Specialists2100 Lynn Rd Ste 230, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 497-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was surprised at the lack of reviews for Dr. Yerevanian. He is a sincere, good doctor who listens to your issues, has no judgement, goes out of his way to call you personally when you are concerned with something, and is clearly educated and knows what he is doing. I have had a lot of bad experiences with doctors who have no empathy and don't really take you seriously, but this doctor does and I appreciate that. Thank you doc! :)
About Dr. Alexan Yerevanian, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1114301637
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
