Dr. Alexa Lessow, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (28)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexa Lessow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.

Dr. Lessow works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at MEETH in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Postnasal Drip and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deviated Septum
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Deviated Septum
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2022
    Dr. Lessow was pleasant, patient and knowledgeable. Her treatment provided as much immediate relief as possible.
    Jan 16, 2022
    About Dr. Alexa Lessow, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    24 years of experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, French
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    1770544009
    • 1770544009
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Weill Cornell Medical
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Medical Education
    Dartmouth College
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lessow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lessow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lessow works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at MEETH in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lessow’s profile.

    Dr. Lessow has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Postnasal Drip and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lessow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lessow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lessow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lessow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lessow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

