Dr. Alexa Lessow, MD
Dr. Alexa Lessow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Dr. Lessow works at
Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Lessow was pleasant, patient and knowledgeable. Her treatment provided as much immediate relief as possible.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Dartmouth College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
