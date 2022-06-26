Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Joshua works at
Locations
Northwest Surgical Associates PC27209 Lahser Rd Ste 128, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 353-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She has been our family Dr for 10+ she is caring and loyal to everyone that comes into her office. she will bend over backwards. she will not just give you meds that are not needed or you need a lower or higher amount to keep your condition under control. she took excellent care of Papa Nathan while he was going through chemo and then it causing to shut his kidneys don't got him hooked up right away . she truly extended his life from 1 year maybe to 8 years. the sympathy she showed us during our loss . if all dr's were as caring and concerned for their patients as she is. it would be wonderful. i recommend anyone and everyone to start seeing her.
About Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
