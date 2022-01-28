Overview

Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from State University of New York Health Science Center, Syracuse College of Medicine, and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Bodman works at Austin Brain & Spine - Central in Austin, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.