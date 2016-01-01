Dr. Albert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Alexa Albert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Albert works at
Locations
Alexa E. Albert MD Fabp Pllc5129 NE 41st St, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 559-2454
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Alexa Albert, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1689684193
Education & Certifications
- U Wash, Seattle
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albert works at
Dr. Albert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
