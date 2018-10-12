Overview

Dr. Alexa Adams, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Adams works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Still's Disease and Juvenile Chronic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.