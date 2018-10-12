See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alexa Adams, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alexa Adams, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Adams works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Still's Disease and Juvenile Chronic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2083
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Still's Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Still's Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Still's Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Achilles Tendinitis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Joint Drainage
Kawasaki Disease
Limb Cramp
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 12, 2018
    Dr Adams has been a phenomenal Dr for our daughter. She LISTENS to her patients. The medical issues in this area are difficult to diagnose and there aren't always easy answers or quick fixes. But Dr. Adams was the first Dr to tell my daughter, "I believe you. Just because we can't see your pain doesn't mean it is not there." She treated my daughter with dignity and respect, which is refreshing. I would recommend her highly.
    MJE — Oct 12, 2018
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639246747
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
    Dr. Alexa Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

    Dr. Adams has seen patients for Still's Disease and Juvenile Chronic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

