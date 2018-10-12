Dr. Alexa Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexa Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexa Adams, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2083Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adams has been a phenomenal Dr for our daughter. She LISTENS to her patients. The medical issues in this area are difficult to diagnose and there aren't always easy answers or quick fixes. But Dr. Adams was the first Dr to tell my daughter, "I believe you. Just because we can't see your pain doesn't mean it is not there." She treated my daughter with dignity and respect, which is refreshing. I would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Alexa Adams, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Still's Disease and Juvenile Chronic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
