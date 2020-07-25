Overview

Dr. Alex Yuan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Streetsboro, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. Yuan works at Ripkin Vision and Laser Center in Streetsboro, OH with other offices in Ashland, OH, Strongsville, OH and Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.