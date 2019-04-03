Dr. Alex Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alex Yang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Yang works at
St. Francis Cancer Center104 Innovation Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 546-3699
- St. Francis Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
17 years fighting cancer and he is the best Dr. I've had yet. I've been to dr.'s in Texas and Oklahoma. I came here to SC and with his care and genius ,along with Dr.Yi I would not be here today. Symptom free from my rare cancer since 2013. 18 years terminal, countless surgeries...thanks to Dr.Yang and Dr.Yi, I have real hope.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1598922650
