Dr. Alex Workman, DO
Dr. Alex Workman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Breese, IL. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Clinton County Rural Health Breese - managed by HSHS Medical Group9401 Holy Cross Ln Ste 111, Breese, IL 62230 Directions (618) 526-7271
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
Dr. Workman is an excellent and thorough doctor. He is on time for every appointment and is so great at explaining things. He cares and it shows. I never feel rushed. I had some blood tests that worried me a bit. I messaged Dr. Workman on a Friday, later in the afternoon. He made it a point to have his nurse message me back so that I wouldn't worry all weekend. I cannot say enough good about this doctor. I would recommend him a thousand times over.
- Saint Joseph Mercy Health System
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
