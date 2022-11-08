See All Family Doctors in Breese, IL
Family Medicine
Dr. Alex Workman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Breese, IL. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Dr. Workman works at Clinton County Rural Health Breese - managed by HSHS Medical Group in Breese, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinton County Rural Health Breese - managed by HSHS Medical Group
    9401 Holy Cross Ln Ste 111, Breese, IL 62230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 526-7271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alex Workman, DO
About Dr. Alex Workman, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053818997
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Health System
Medical Education
  • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
