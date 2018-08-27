Overview

Dr. Alex Westerband, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med State U and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Westerband works at Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.