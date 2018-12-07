Overview

Dr. Alex Wei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wei works at Sheepshead Bay Women's Care in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.