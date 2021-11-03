Dr. Alex Villanueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Villanueva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alex Villanueva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SUNY Upstate University.
Glens Falls Pediatric Consultants PC4 Carpenter Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-3823
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Great guy, patient knows how to explain things very well. We’re glad to have him as the doctor of our two kiddos
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1396188934
- Albany Medical Hospital
- Albany Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate University
- Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Dr. Villanueva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villanueva accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villanueva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.