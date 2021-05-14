Dr. Alex Urteaga, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urteaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Urteaga, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alex Urteaga, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1528 E Common St Ste 18, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-8200
-
2
Foot & Ankle Clinic800 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Injected my plantar fasciitis a few years ago with a nerve block.. worked wonders for me
About Dr. Alex Urteaga, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326063231
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
