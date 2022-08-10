Overview

Dr. Alex Teixeira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. Teixeira works at Gastrointestinal Specialists in Brockton, MA with other offices in Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.