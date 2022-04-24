Overview

Dr. Alex Tambrini, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homosassa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Tambrini works at Access Health Care Physicians, LLC in Homosassa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.