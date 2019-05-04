See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Alex Sweeney, MD

Neurotology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alex Sweeney, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Sweeney works at BCM - Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholesteatoma, Outer Ear Infection and Hearing Loss Due to Noise along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery
    1977 Butler Blvd Ste E5200, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-5900
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesteatoma
Outer Ear Infection
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Cholesteatoma
Outer Ear Infection
Hearing Loss Due to Noise

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Inner Ear Disorder Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Temporal Bone Disorder Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Vestibular Disorders Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2019
    He is direct and honest. I got the answers I have been looking. Most important outcome from our visit is I am now on a path to recovery. Dr. Sweeney is extremely competent and I will certainly recommend him.
    — May 04, 2019
    About Dr. Alex Sweeney, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720232127
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
    Residency
    • Baylor College Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweeney works at BCM - Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sweeney’s profile.

    Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Cholesteatoma, Outer Ear Infection and Hearing Loss Due to Noise, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

