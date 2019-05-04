Overview

Dr. Alex Sweeney, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Sweeney works at BCM - Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholesteatoma, Outer Ear Infection and Hearing Loss Due to Noise along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.